Chilaw Hospital OPD to reopen tomorrow

The Ministry of Health has taken steps to reopen the Outpatient Department (OPD) of the Chilaw District General Hospital from tomorrow (03).

Services at the hospital had been temporarily halted due to the disaster situation that occurred recently.

By yesterday (01), the electricity supply to the hospital had been restored and the water supply was also restored today (02), according to the Deputy Director of the Chilaw District General Hospital.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Health stated that all other sections of the hospital that were damaged are being rapidly restored step by step so that public services can return to normal as soon as possible.