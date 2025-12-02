Phone numbers introduced to report trees that pose risk to public

The State Timber Corporation (STC), operating under the Ministry of Environment, has introduced several phone numbers for the general public to report trees that need to be felled due to road blockages or the potential risk of future tragedies arising from the prevailing disaster situation in the country.

Accordingly, individuals are requested to use the following contact numbers to report such incidents.

The STC has also urged the public to report the matter promptly via WhatsApp if necessary.

The phone numbers are as follows:

