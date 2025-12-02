Remaining A/L Exam subjects to be held in early January  Education Ministry

The remaining subjects of the G.C.E. Advanced Level examination, which could not be held due to the adverse weather conditions in the country, will be conducted in early January 2026, the Secretary to the Ministry of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education Nalaka Kaluwewe has announced.

Secretary Nalaka Kaluwewe also noted that after reviewing the situation at provincial and district levels, schools in provinces and districts not affected by transport disruptions, communication issues and power failures will reopen on December 16.

Decisions on reopening other schools will be taken as soon as possible in coordination with the relevant provincial and district officials.

The Secretary of Education pointed out that universities, National Colleges of Education and vocational training institutes that were not affected by the adverse weather are expected to reopen on December 8.

Additionally, if any higher education institution faces practical difficulties, the heads of those institutions will be given the authority to decide on the reopening date, the Secretary to the Ministry of Education noted.