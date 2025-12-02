275,000 children affected in Sri Lanka due to Cyclone Ditwah, UN estimates

Over 275,000 children are estimated to have been affected due to the widespread floods and devastating landslides caused by Cyclone Ditwah in recent days, according to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Cyclone Ditwah, which made landfall on November 28, left children across Sri Lanka facing an escalating humanitarian crisis.

UNICEF noted that initial estimates suggest that over 275,000 children are among the 1.4 million people affected, although disrupted communications and blocked access routes imply the actual number may be even higher.

“UNICEF remains deeply concerned about the destruction the cyclone has caused to children and the vital services they depend on for their safety and well-being. We stand in solidarity with families who have suffered losses and displacement and extend our deepest condolences to those mourning loved ones,” said Emma Brigham, UNICEF Representative in Sri Lanka.

“Children urgently need help. It is a race against time to reach the most vulnerable families who direly require lifesaving services,” she added. “And while the cyclone may have passed, the consequences have not.”

The severe damage to homes and vital infrastructure, along with the disruption of essential services, has caused widespread displacement and increases the risk of disease outbreaks, malnutrition, unsafe living conditions, and severe emotional distress among children.

Meanwhile, UNICEF Sri Lanka said it is coordinating closely with the government, national authorities, and partners to assess the situation and has initiated life-saving support.

To respond to the urgent needs of children and families in the hardest-hit districts, UNICEF is reportedly scaling up its efforts and appealing for additional funding to provide clean drinking water, essential nutrition supplies, psychosocial support and emergency education kits to displaced children and mothers who need them most.