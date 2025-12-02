Water level of Kelani River dropped to minor flood level

The water level of the Kelani River has now dropped to a minor flood level, the Department of Irrigation has announced.

According to the department, the water level at the Nagalagam Street gauge on the Kelani River was 6.9 feet at 2:00 p.m. today and had decreased to 6.75 feet by 3:00 p.m.

Similarly, the water level at the Hanwella gauge was 7.14 feet at 2:00 p.m., dropping to 7.07 feet by 3:00 p.m., though it remains at a dangerous level.

Additionally, the Department of Irrigation has noted that water levels are also falling in other water bodies, including the Kalu Ganga and Malwathu Oya.

At the Thanthirimale gauge on the Malwathu Oya, the water level was 8.24 feet at 2:00 p.m. and had dropped to 8.19 feet at 3:00 p.m.

However, it has been reported that the Malwathu Oya is still experiencing major flood conditions.