Amount provided to restore landslide or flood-hit houses to habitable condition increased

The government has decided to increase the amount provided to residents to restore each landslide or flood-hit houses to a habitable and hygienic condition from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 25,000.

Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma, the Secretary to the Ministry of Finance confirmed the decision.

Accordingly, Section 5(2) of Circular 1(2025) will be amended to provide Rs. 25,000 as a deposit to restore each affected home to a habitable and hygienic condition, regardless of ownership.

Further clarifying, Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma said:

“Due to the disaster situation, the Disaster Management Center requested immediate relief for the affected people. To ensure that the necessary support could be provided swiftly, and that those affected could return to their homes and begin the cleaning process, the Ministry of Finance approved an increase from the initially requested Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 25,000 per household.

Accordingly, the total funds to be provided amount to Rs. 7,500 million, which will be disbursed promptly. Previously, for families affected by the disaster, we were prepared to pay Rs. 3,600 based on the number of members in a family, but this amount has now been increased to Rs. 10,500 per family.”

Meanwhile, the Assistant Secretary of the National Disaster Relief Services Centre, Jayatissa Munasinghe noted that each Divisional Secretariat has been allocated Rs. 50 million to provide relief to people affected by the disaster.

Assistant Secretary Jayatissa Munasinghe explained that the relief funds have been mobilized immediately for distribution and under the emergency conditions, a Divisional Secretary has been authorized to spend up to Rs. 50 million to carry out relief operations without procedural obstacles.