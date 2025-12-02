Ex-Minister C.B. Rathnayake remanded

Ex-Minister C.B. Rathnayake remanded

December 2, 2025   05:14 pm

Former Minister C. B. Rathnayake, who was arrested earlier today (02) by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), has been remanded, Ada Derana reporter said.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama ordered former Minister Rathnayake be remanded until December 16.

The order was issued after considering submissions from the officers of the Bribery Commission and the counsels of the suspect.

The former minister was taken into custody by the Bribery Commission on suspicion of illegally acquiring assets exceeding Rs. 57.3 million beyond his lawful income during the period between March 31, 2011, and March 31, 2013.

