Several wildlife parks and guest houses to reopen tomorrow

Several wildlife national parks and guest houses within the national parks that were closed due to adverse weather conditions will reopen tomorrow (03), the Ministry of Environment has announced.

Accordingly, the Wilpattu National Park (Hunuvilagama entrance), the Block 1 of the Yala National Park (Palatupana entrance), Minneriya National Park, and Kaudulla National Park are scheduled to be opened.

The Ministry stated that, as some roads within these parks remain flooded, only the sections suitable for vehicular movement will be opened to tourists.

Additionally, steps have been taken to reopen several guest houses from tomorrow.

The following guest houses will be opened from tomorrow:

Kumana National Park - Thummulla Wildlife Bungalow and Kirigalbay Wildlife Circuit Bungalow

Horton Plains National Park - Ginihiriya (Anderson) Bungalow and Maha Eliya Wildlife Bungalow

Wilpattu National Park - Maradanmaduwa Wildlife Dormitory

Minneriya National Park - Rambawila Circuit Bungalow

Yala National Park - Section I Heenwewa Bungalow, Ondaatje Bungalow, Old Buthawa Bungalow, New Buthawa Bungalow, Mahasilawa Bungalow