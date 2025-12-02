Several services at Mahiyanganaya Hospital to resume tomorrow

Several services at Mahiyanganaya Hospital to resume tomorrow

December 2, 2025   05:53 pm

Cleaning operations have commenced at the Mahiyanganaya Base Hospital, which was affected by recent flooding, Dr. Anil Jasinghe, the Secretary to the Ministry of Health and Mass Media confirmed.

He added that the military has been assisting in this effort. However, since the hospital is located near the Mahaweli River, a large amount of silt entered the facility, making the cleaning process somewhat challenging.

Dr. Jasinghe noted that preparations have been made to fully resume outpatient services, primary care, and emergency services by tomorrow (03).

He also noted that during recent flooding, patients at the hospital were transferred to other hospitals for treatment. Furthermore, Dr. Anil Jasinghe mentioned that the hospital’s medicine stores were damaged by the flooding and some medications have been rendered unusable as a result.

