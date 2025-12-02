Public urged to use water sparingly

The general public has been urged to use water sparingly, as some water supply systems in Kandy, Puttalam, Kurunegala and several areas are not operating at full capacity, the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) has announced.

In a statement, the Water Board noted that adverse weather conditions across the country have disrupted the operations of several water supply systems nationwide.

The NWSDB operates 343 water supply schemes across the island, of which 156 have been affected, causing inconvenience to a large number of consumers who rely on these systems, the NWSDB said.

However, as of this morning (02), 126 affected water supply schemes have been restored and staff are working to bring another 30 schemes back into operation. The board also noted that retired staff have voluntarily come forward to assist in these efforts.

The statement further mentioned that due to flooding, road blockages, damage to water pipes, power outages, submersion of water intake points and damage to electrical and mechanical equipment, it may take several days to fully restore all water supply systems to normal operation.

However, all water supply schemes in the Western Province are now operating at full capacity, the NWSDB confirmed.