Office train operations disrupted due to lack of power sets in Colombo

December 2, 2025   06:48 pm

The Sri Lanka Railways Station Masters’ Association states that office train operations have been significantly disrupted due to the inability to bring 39 train power sets to Colombo for service as a result of recent landslides and flooding in the country.

The 39 train power sets that operated to the Rambukkana, Polgahawela, Kurunegala, Kandy, Chilaw, Puttalam, and Ganewatta railway stations on the day prior to the recent heavy rains followed by landslides and flooding have not returned to Colombo, as the disaster has severely damaged the railway line, according to the Association. 

As a result, the Sri Lanka Railways Station Masters’ Association said it has become extremely challenging to operate trains to meet the existing passenger capacity.

The full statement issued by the Sri Lanka Railways Station Masters’ Association is as follows.

