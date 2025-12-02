Northeast monsoon conditions gradually establishing; Showers expected to increase

December 2, 2025   06:51 pm

The Northeast monsoon condition is expected to gradually establish over the island during the next few days, the Department of Meteorology stated.

Due to its impact, rainy conditions over the island, particularly in the Northern, North-Central, Eastern, Uva and Central provinces are expected to be enhanced from Thursday (04).

Meanwhile, the general public has been requested to be attentive to the future forecasts and bulletins issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

