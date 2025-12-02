Death toll due to Cyclone Ditwah increases to 465, 118 deaths in Kandy

The death toll due to the adverse weather conditions experienced in the country in the past few days has climbed to 465, the Disaster Management Center (DMC) has confirmed.

The highest number of deaths have been reported from the Kandy District, accounting for 118.

The DMC also confirmed that at least 366 individuals remain missing as search and relief operations continue across multiple districts.

According to the latest data, a total of 1,558,919 individuals from 437,507 families in 25 districts have been affected by the effects of Cyclone “Ditwah”.

Many areas continue to experience challenges due to flooding and landslides, the DMC noted.

Due to the impact of the Cyclone “Ditwah”, at least 783 houses have been destroyed while another 31,417 residences have been damaged in recent days.

The DMC also stated that 232,752 individuals from 61,875 families are currently sheltered in 1,433 safe shelters established around the country.

The number of deaths and missing individuals per district as follows:

Kandy: 118 dead, 171 missing

Badulla: 83 dead, 28 missing

Nuwara Eliya: 89 dead, 73 missing

Kurunegala: 53 dead, 27 missing

Matale: 28 dead, 02 missing

Puttalam: 27 dead, 08 missing

Kegalle: 22 dead, 48 missing

Gampaha: 11 dead, 02 missing