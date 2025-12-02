UAE relief mission lands in Sri Lanka with essential supplies

A humanitarian relief shipment from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) arrived in Sri Lanka today (02) to support communities severely affected by the recent disaster.

The UAE Air Force C-17 Globemaster aircraft carrying emergency supplies landed this afternoon, marking a significant gesture of international assistance, the President’s Media Division said.

The consignment was officially handed over by Dr. Hamood Al Afari, Head of the Emirati Relief Team and it was received by Dr. Anil Jayantha - Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning, Anura Karunathilake - Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation and Janitha Ruwan Kodithuwakku - Deputy Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation on behalf of Sri Lanka.

The cargo includes 1,116 food packets, each capable of sustaining a family for 10 days, alongside 336 relief and aid bags containing bottled water, tents, blankets, mattresses, cooking utensils and sanitary items.

Officials noted that this timely delivery will play an essential role in addressing immediate humanitarian needs and supporting recovery efforts in affected regions. Sri Lanka expressed deep appreciation to the UAE government for extending solidarity and support during a critical time.

Yesterday (01), the first consignment of relief supplies arrived in the country, marking the initial phase of assistance. This shipment represents the second batch of humanitarian aid donated by the United Arab Emirates, the PMD added.

