Sri Lanka sees record tourist arrivals in November 2025

A total of 212,906 tourists have arrived in the country in the month of November, data from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) shows.

According to data released by the SLTDA, a total of 51,391 tourists have arrived from India which accounts to 24.1%. Furthermore, 24,953 persons from Russia, 16,915 from the United Kingdom, 14,518 from Germany and 9,384 Australian nationals have also visited Sri Lanka in the month of November.

Meanwhile, the number of tourists arrived in Sri Lanka in 2025 has increased to 2,103,593 with the release of the latest figures for November.

Among them, 474,796 individuals are from India, 191,742 from the UK, 158,593 from Russia, 131,259 from Germany, 121,671 from China and 101,771 are from France, the SLTDA noted.