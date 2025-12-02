Sri Lanka continues to receive extensive international humanitarian support in response to the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah, which has resulted in significant loss of life, widespread destruction and the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people across the country, according to the President’s Media Division.

Nations and international organisations have also expressed solidarity and deployed emergency relief as recovery operations intensify, the PMD noted.

India has taken a leading role in immediate emergency response efforts. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed heartfelt condolences to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and reaffirmed that India stands firmly beside Sri Lanka, committing continued support under Operation Sagar Bandhu. Multiple Indian naval and air assets have already delivered emergency supplies with further deployments underway.

The United States strengthened its humanitarian contribution with the delivery of 20,000 polysacks to reinforce embankments, alongside generators, tents, water bins, cooking stoves and additional aid through the World Food Programme (WFP). Two C-130 aircraft transporting additional relief teams and materials are scheduled to arrive on December 04.

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed deep condolences to the Government and people of Sri Lanka, extending sympathies to the families affected by the disaster and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

Australia pledged AUD 1 million for immediate response and early recovery efforts, while Nepal donated USD 200,000. Pakistan delivered substantial relief items through Pakistan Navy Ship PNS Saif and further consignments including a C-130 aircraft carrying rescue personnel are expected in the coming days.

Japan has provided emergency relief goods including tents and blankets through JAICA. An Emergency Medical Team of four members arrived on 30 November 2025 to assess medical needs and coordinate the possible deployment of a Japan Disaster Relief (JDR) team. Japan has also donated essential medical supplies, including Ketamine, Diazepam and Midazolam.

The UAE Air Force C-17 Globemaster aircraft carrying emergency supplies landed this afternoon, marking a significant gesture of international assistance. The consignment was officially handed over by Dr. Hamood Al Afari, Head of the Emirati Relief Team and it was received by Dr. Anil Jayantha - Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning, Anura Karunathilake - Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation and Janitha Ruwan Kodithuwakku - Deputy Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation on behalf of Sri Lanka.

The cargo includes 1,116 food packets, each capable of sustaining a family for 10 days, alongside 336 relief and aid bags containing bottled water, tents, blankets, mattresses, cooking utensils and sanitary items.

Yesterday (01), the first consignment of relief supplies arrived in the country, marking the initial phase of assistance. This shipment represents the second batch of humanitarian aid donated by the United Arab Emirates.

UNICEF has deployed assistance to provide portable water supplies to 25 relief centres in Badulla, strengthening immediate response capabilities in severely affected regions.

The Maldives contributed USD 50,000 and 25,000 cases of canned tuna, while Sri Lankan expatriates in the Maldives mobilised USD 33,000 in additional support. Switzerland will deploy a specialised rescue team to arrive on 05 December to assist with water purification, sanitation and hygiene.

Messages of condolence, solidarity and pledges of support have been extended by China, Türkiye, Cuba, Bangladesh, the European Union, the State of Palestine, Nicaragua and other partner nations and diplomatic missions. Many additional countries and international agencies have pledged assistance that is due to arrive in the coming days.

The United Nations in Sri Lanka continues to coordinate closely with national authorities to support rescue, relief and early recovery efforts.

The Government of Sri Lanka expresses its deep appreciation to all foreign governments, agencies and organisations that have extended support during this national emergency. International coordination remains critical as affected communities begin the process of rebuilding homes, livelihoods and essential infrastructure, the PMD added further.

(PMD)