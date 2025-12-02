Over 4kg of ICE found during special operation in Beruwala

Over 4 kilograms of Crystal Methamphetamine (‘Ice’) have been seized during a special search operation conducted on the Light House Island, Beruwala today (02).

During the raid carried out by the Sri Lanka Coast Guard, a haul of 4.2kg of Crystal Methamphetamine was seized.

The gross street value of the narcotics haul is believed to be over Rs. 68 million.

The seized drugs have been handed over to the Police Narcotic Bureau, for further investigations, the Sri Lanka Coast Guard said.