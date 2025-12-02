DMT fully restores driving license related services

Driving license services at the Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) have now been fully restored.

The department states that the driving license computer system, which malfunctioned due to the adverse weather conditions, has now been completely restored.

Accordingly, all services—including the renewal and issuance of driving licenses—can be obtained from the Werahera main office as well as all regional offices island-wide.

The department added that from tomorrow (03), all district offices across the country will resume all services including driving license printing.

However, as previously announced, the following special arrangements will continue for those who were unable to receive services during the system outage:

Written Examinations

Exams cancelled due to system failure and adverse weather will be held on the following new dates:

Exams scheduled for November 27, 2025 will be held on December 8, 2025

Exams scheduled for November 28, 2025 will be held on December 9, 2025

(These exams will be held at the same times indicated on the booking document.)



Missed Appointments

Applicants who had appointments on 2025.11.27, 2025.11.28, 2025.12.01, and 2025.12.02 can visit any working day within the next two weeks to obtain their respective services without booking a new appointment.

The Department of Motor Traffic said it expresses regret for the inconvenience caused over the past few days and assures that services will continue without interruptions in the future.