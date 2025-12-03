Resettlement of families and restoration of damaged infrastructure must be treated as national priority  PM Harini

The resettlement of affected families, the provision of essential relief, and the restoration of disaster-damaged infrastructure must be treated as national priorities, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya.

The Prime Minister also appreciated the dedicated support extended by the tri-forces, the police, government officials, volunteer organizations, and members of the public during this emergency.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while addressing the Colombo District Disaster Management Committee meeting held at the Colombo District Secretariat.