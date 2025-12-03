Marrikkar Mohamed Thahir to fill vacant SJB National List MP seat

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya has decided to nominate Naina Thambi Marrikkar Mohamed Thahir to fill the vacancy created in Parliament following the resignation of Muhammathu Ismail Muththu Muhammathu last week.

Accordingly, the Election Commission has issued a gazette extraordinary declaring Naina Thambi Marrikkar Mohamed Thahir a Member of Parliament under Section 64(5) of the Parliamentary Elections Act, No. 1 of 1981, as amended by Section 6 of the Elections (Special Provisions) Act, No. 35 of 1988.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Parliamentarian Ismail Muththu Mohamed announced his resignation from his position as a Member of Parliament on November 28.