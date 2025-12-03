The road from Kaduwela to Battaramulla, which had been closed due to the recent flood situation, has been reopened for public transportation.

The Police Media Division confirmed the development.

Due to the heavy rainfall experienced in recent days, the Kaduwela town was completely submerged.

Meanwhile, the Athurugiriya entrance, which was also flooded due to the adverse weather conditions, was reopened yesterday (02).

Accordingly, travel through that entrance is now possible once again, police added.