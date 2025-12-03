Apple pledges donations to relief and rebuilding efforts in Sri Lanka

Apple CEO Tim Cook has announced that the company will make donations to relief and rebuilding efforts across several Asian countries including in Sri Lanka that were hit by floods, landslides and strong winds in recent days.

The Apple CEO noted storms across Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Sri Lanka have devastated communities and thoughts are with those affected.

Devastating rainfall across several Asian countries has reportedly killed more than 1,300 people and affected millions.

Accordingly, Apple has pledged to help with relief efforts with an unspecified amount that will go towards relief and building efforts.

Here is Cook’s announcement, made earlier today on X:

https://x.com/tim_cook/status/1995900164519985451?s=20

Apple also has an internal donation program called Employee Giving, which has raised more than US$ 880 million to date through a donation matching policy.