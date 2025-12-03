An Indian Air Force C-17 transport aircraft has landed in Colombo to support Sri Lanka’s ongoing flood relief operations, India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar has confirmed.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), India’s External Affairs Minister Jaishankar said the aircraft carried a self-contained modular field hospital, over 70 medical and support personnel and vehicles, as part of India’s continued support for Sri Lanka’s flood relief efforts.

“India continues to aid Sri Lanka efforts at flood relief,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy Ship INS Sukanya arrived at the Trincomalee Port on Monday, delivering additional humanitarian aid for Sri Lanka.

On behalf of the Government of India, the Indian Navy ships INS Vikrant and INS Udaygiri, which were on port calls, officially handed over flood relief materials to the island nation in Colombo on November 28.

As Sri Lanka reels from severe flooding and landslides triggered by Cyclone Ditwah, India has intensified its humanitarian response under Operation Sagar Bandhu. On Monday, the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sukanya also arrived at Trincomalee port carrying essential relief supplies.

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar confirmed the development on X, noting the vessel’s arrival with much-needed aid for affected communities.

Operation Sagar Bandhu has been launched to support Sri Lanka’s nationwide relief efforts, with Indian teams working closely alongside the Sri Lankan Air Force, Navy, Army, Police, and local emergency responders. Joint evacuation operations, supply transport, and emergency assistance are ongoing across multiple districts.

--With Agencies Inputs