India deploys field hospital and over 70-member team for Sri Lankas flood operations

December 3, 2025   09:05 am

An Indian Air Force C-17 transport aircraft has landed in Colombo to support Sri Lanka’s ongoing flood relief operations, India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar has confirmed. 

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), India’s External Affairs Minister Jaishankar said the aircraft carried a self-contained modular field hospital, over 70 medical and support personnel and vehicles, as part of India’s continued support for Sri Lanka’s flood relief efforts.

“India continues to aid Sri Lanka efforts at flood relief,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy Ship INS Sukanya arrived at the Trincomalee Port on Monday, delivering additional humanitarian aid for Sri Lanka. 

On behalf of the Government of India, the Indian Navy ships INS Vikrant and INS Udaygiri, which were on port calls, officially handed over flood relief materials to the island nation in Colombo on November 28.

