Parliament observes one-minute silence to honor those who lost their lives due to severe weather conditions

The government and the opposition Members of Parliament observed a minute of silence today (03) to honor those who lost their lives due to adverse weather conditions experienced in the country in recent days.

The one-minute silence was observed at the request made by the Chief Opposition Whip Parliamentarian Gayantha Karunathilleka.

At least 465 persons have died while 366 individuals remain missing thus far owing to recent landslides, floods and strong winds.

Over 1.5 million people in 25 countries have been affected by adverse weather conditions.