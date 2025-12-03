Cabinet approves company to supply LP Gas for Litro Lanka for 2026

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to award the procurement for the supply of 380,000 (+/- 20%) metric tons of Liquid Petroleum (LP) Gas for the twelve-month period commencing in January 2026 to Geo Gas Trading S.A.

The decision has been taken based on recommendations of the High-Level Standing Procurement Committee and the Procurement Appeal Board regarding the evaluated bids.

Technological and Financial Bids were called to supply L.P. gas for the Litro Gas Lanka Company for the year 2026 under the double cover procedure as per the provisions of the Procurement Guideline - 2024.

Accordingly, five bidders submitted their bids, and two bids qualified for the financial bid evaluation after the technological evaluation.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal presented by the President, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development, to award the procurement to Geo Gas Trading S.A. to supply 380,000 (+_ 20%) metric tons of Liquid Petroleum Gas for the twelve-month period starting from January 2026.