Cabinet approves company to supply LP Gas for Litro Lanka for 2026

Cabinet approves company to supply LP Gas for Litro Lanka for 2026

December 3, 2025   09:34 am

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to award the procurement for the supply of 380,000 (+/- 20%) metric tons of Liquid Petroleum (LP) Gas for the twelve-month period commencing in January 2026 to Geo Gas Trading S.A.

The decision has been taken based on recommendations of the High-Level Standing Procurement Committee and the Procurement Appeal Board regarding the evaluated bids.

Technological and Financial Bids were called to supply L.P. gas for the Litro Gas Lanka Company for the year 2026 under the double cover procedure as per the provisions of the Procurement Guideline - 2024. 

Accordingly, five bidders submitted their bids, and two bids qualified for the financial bid evaluation after the technological evaluation. 

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal presented by the President, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development, to award the procurement to Geo Gas Trading S.A. to supply 380,000 (+_ 20%) metric tons of Liquid Petroleum Gas for the twelve-month period starting from January 2026.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Govt alone cannot tackle the crisis;President seeks support from private sector and other nations (English)

Govt alone cannot tackle the crisis;President seeks support from private sector and other nations (English)

Govt alone cannot tackle the crisis;President seeks support from private sector and other nations (English)

Water level of Kelani River receding despite minor flooding in Colombo suburbs (English)

Water level of Kelani River receding despite minor flooding in Colombo suburbs (English)

India opens airspace for Pakistani aid flights heading towards flood-affected Sri Lanka (English)

India opens airspace for Pakistani aid flights heading towards flood-affected Sri Lanka (English)

'Manusath Derana' continues to deliver essential supplies to Sri Lankans in dire need (English)

'Manusath Derana' continues to deliver essential supplies to Sri Lankans in dire need (English)

Opposition critical of governments failure to act on early weather warnings issued by officials (English)

Opposition critical of governments failure to act on early weather warnings issued by officials (English)

Committee appointed to investigate Lunuwila helicopter accident (English)

Committee appointed to investigate Lunuwila helicopter accident (English)

Tri-Forces personnel continue to engage in rescue and relief operations across the country (English)

Tri-Forces personnel continue to engage in rescue and relief operations across the country (English)

Massive joint recovery effort required to rebuild Sri Lanka  President (English)

Massive joint recovery effort required to rebuild Sri Lanka  President (English)