Cabinet approves emergency relief measures for Cyclone Ditwah victims

December 3, 2025   09:58 am

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to provide immediate relief for people affected by the disaster situation caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

Considering the extensive damage and disruption caused by the adverse weather, the government has declared an extensive disaster situation until further notice with effect from November 21, 2025. 

The Secretary of the Treasury has issued Budget Circulars Nos. 05/2025 and 06/2025, providing instructions to District Secretaries and Divisional Secretaries, with the concurrence of the Procurement Commission, on the methodology to be followed when supplying emergency relief and essential facilities needed to stabilize the lives of affected communities.

All Secretaries of Ministries and Chief Secretaries have been empowered to carry out the necessary procurement activities for disaster relief. 

In addition to provisions already allocated from the 2025 budget for disaster relief and emergency responses, an additional Rs. 550 million has been allocated to support these efforts.

Furthermore, approval has been granted to increase the amount from Rs. 1,800 to Rs. 3,600 per week based on the number of members of a family for dry rations and from Rs. 2,100 to Rs. 10,500. 

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers granted approval for the resolution forwarded by the President in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Plan Implementation and Economic Development to take necessary actions and to empower the Secretary to the Treasury to provide approvals, guidance and additional provisions further required to normalize the public life devastated due to the calamity.

