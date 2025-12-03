Govt to launch major infrastructure projects at state universities

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to implement major infrastructure projects across state universities in Sri Lanka to improve facilities afforded to university students.

Sixteen project proposals have been submitted for the development of infrastructure facilities in the state universities under the Ministry of Education, Higher Education, and Professional Education.

These proposals have been included in the government’s “Investment Plan 2026 - 2030,” to be implemented after the recommendations of the Department of National Planning.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal presented by the Prime Minister, in her capacity as the Minister of Education, Higher Education, and Professional Education, to improve the infrastructure facilities that support the education of university students.

The projects are scheduled for implementation during 2025–2030, aligned with the specific requirements of each course, with the objective of bringing state universities up to international standards.

• Construction and completion of a Professorial Unit for the Faculty of Medicine and providing equipment - Estimated project cost Rs. 3594.14 million

• Providing hostel facilities for the university students - Estimated project cost Rs. 26,625 million

• Renovation of hostels in the University of Peradeniya – Estimated project cost Rs. 2,452 million

• Construction of waste Water Purification Unit for the University of Vauniya hostel - Estimated project cost Rs. 219 million

• Construction and completion of proposed building for the Faculty of Business Studies of the University of Moratuwa - Estimated project cost Rs. 1,309.42 million

• Construction of a multi-purpose building for the Faculty of Dental Health Sciences and the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences of the University of Sri Jayawardenapura - Estimated project cost Rs. 3,419.38 million

• Expansion of the Civil and Environmental Engineering Department building to accommodate the proposed Heavy Structures Engineering Laboratory and Coastal and Port Engineering Laboratory for the Faculty of Engineering, University of Ruhuna - Estimated project cost Rs. 1,453.97 million

• Construction of Professorial Unit at a Batticaloa Teaching Hospital for the Faculty of Health Sciences of the Eastern University - Estimated project cost Rs. 2,279 million

• Upgrading the cafeteria of the Faculty of Applied Sciences of the University of Vavuniya - Estimated project cost Rs. 64 million

• Expansion of the student cafeteria complex of the Faculty of Dental Hygiene of the University of Peradeniya - Estimated project cost Rs. 100 million

• Construction of a medical center for the Vavuniya University - Estimated project cost Rs. 45 million

• Construction of a two – storey building for the Vavuniya University - Estimated project cost Rs. 474 million

• Construction of a building with laboratories, workshops and lecture halls for the Faculty of Technology of Uva Wellassa University - Estimated project cost Rs. 649.80 million

• Construction of a laboratory complex for the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences of the University of Peradeniya - Estimated project cost Rs. 405 million

• Construction of a laboratory x for the Faculty of Agriculture of the University of Ruhuna – Estimated project cost Rs. 2,342 million

• Construction of a six – storey building for the Faculty of Management studies of the Open University, Sei Lanka - Estimated project cost Rs. 885.80 million