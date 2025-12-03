January 1, 1970 05:30 am
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.
Most Viewed
- Cabinet approves company to supply LP Gas for Litro Lanka for 2026
- Cabinet approves emergency relief measures for Cyclone Ditwah victims
- President to chair Emergency Cabinet meeting today
- Govt to launch major infrastructure projects at state universities
- Renovation of main Nayaru bridge begins with assistance from Army