Renovation of main Nayaru bridge begins with assistance from Army

December 3, 2025   10:40 am

Renovation of the main Nayaru bridge in Mullaitivu, which was completely destroyed by recent floods, has commenced with the assistance of Sri Lanka Army personnel.

The Mullaitivu Disaster Management Center stated yesterday (02) that the main Nayaru Bridge in Mullaitivu had been completely destroyed due to flooding.

The DMC further noted that, as a result of the bridge collapse, all transportation from Mullaitivu to Weli Oya, from Mullaitivu to Trincomalee and from Mullaitivu to Kokkilai had been completely disrupted.

