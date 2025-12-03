British Govt reaffirms support for recovery efforts in Sri Lanka

The British Government has reaffirmed its support to the recovery efforts in Sri Lanka following the devastating landslides and floods in recent days.

The British Government has already provided assistance of £ 675,000 to Sri Lanka’s rescue and relief efforts.

During a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath, Acting British Deputy High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Theresa O’Mahony said the UK stands in solidarity with Sri Lanka and the donation reflects their enduring partnership and friendship with the people of Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, Minister Vijitha Herath also appreciated the assistance extended by the UK government to support Sri Lanka’s recovery efforts following the recent adverse weather conditions caused by Cyclone Ditwah.