British Govt reaffirms support for recovery efforts in Sri Lanka

British Govt reaffirms support for recovery efforts in Sri Lanka

December 3, 2025   10:50 am

The British Government has reaffirmed its support to the recovery efforts in Sri Lanka following the devastating landslides and floods in recent days.

The British Government has already provided assistance of £ 675,000 to Sri Lanka’s rescue and relief efforts.

During a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath, Acting British Deputy High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Theresa O’Mahony said the UK stands in solidarity with Sri Lanka and the donation reflects their enduring partnership and friendship with the people of Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, Minister Vijitha Herath also appreciated the assistance extended by the UK government to support Sri Lanka’s recovery efforts following the recent adverse weather conditions caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Govt alone cannot tackle the crisis;President seeks support from private sector and other nations (English)

Govt alone cannot tackle the crisis;President seeks support from private sector and other nations (English)

Water level of Kelani River receding despite minor flooding in Colombo suburbs (English)

Water level of Kelani River receding despite minor flooding in Colombo suburbs (English)

India opens airspace for Pakistani aid flights heading towards flood-affected Sri Lanka (English)

India opens airspace for Pakistani aid flights heading towards flood-affected Sri Lanka (English)

'Manusath Derana' continues to deliver essential supplies to Sri Lankans in dire need (English)

'Manusath Derana' continues to deliver essential supplies to Sri Lankans in dire need (English)

Opposition critical of governments failure to act on early weather warnings issued by officials (English)

Opposition critical of governments failure to act on early weather warnings issued by officials (English)

Committee appointed to investigate Lunuwila helicopter accident (English)

Committee appointed to investigate Lunuwila helicopter accident (English)

Tri-Forces personnel continue to engage in rescue and relief operations across the country (English)

Tri-Forces personnel continue to engage in rescue and relief operations across the country (English)