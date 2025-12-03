Sri Lankas death toll from adverse weather climbs to 474, another 356 missing
December 3, 2025 10:51 am
The death toll due to the adverse weather conditions experienced in the country in the past few days has climbed to 474, the Disaster Management Center (DMC) has confirmed.
The highest number of deaths have been reported from the Kandy District, accounting for 118.
The DMC also confirmed that at least 356 individuals remain missing as search and relief operations continue across multiple districts.