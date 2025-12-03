126 damaged water pumping stations restored  Water Board

A total of 156 out of 343 water pumping stations across the country suffered partial or complete damage due to the prevailing adverse weather conditions in Sri Lanka, the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) has confirmed.

The Chairman of the NWSDB, Chandana Bandara stated that 126 of the damaged stations have already been restored.

He added that around 30 additional pumping stations are currently undergoing repairs.

Bandara further noted that the Meewathura water pumping station is expected to be operational within the day.

He added that commissioning this station would allow for water supply to Pilimathalawa and Geli Oya.

The Chairman also confirmed that the supply of water to Kandy city has commenced.

Although the supply to the city limits will initially be provided at partial capacity, arrangements have been made to ensure full water supply to Kandy and Peradeniya hospitals.

Meanwhile, restoration work has also commenced at the Katugastota water pumping station, and the NWSDB expects 100% water supply once the remaining inoperative stations are repaired in the coming days.

Additionally, the NWSDB is coordinating with the Road Development Authority (RDA) and other relevant authorities to facilitate faster restoration in areas where access to damaged stations has been disrupted due to road blockages or flooding.

Furthermore, out of a total number of 2,947,833 domestic water supply connections across the island, 387,964 connections that were disrupted have not been restored thus far, the Commissioner-General of Essential Services, B.K. Prabath Chandrakeerthi said in a statement.

The districts that are most affected by loss of water connections that have yet to be restored are, Kandy District: 66.8% , Kegalle District: 75.09% ,Kurunegala District: 41.34% , and Puttalam District: 52.82%