Atamasthana Chief Prelate advises devotees against traveling to Anuradhapura on Unduvap Poya Day

Devotees from other parts of the country have been requested to refrain from attending religious observances to be held in view of Unduvap Full Moon Poya Day in Anuradhapura tomorrow (04).

The Chief Prelate of the Atamasthana, the Most Venerable Pallegama Hemarathana Thero made this request considering the prevailing adverse weather conditions affecting Sri Lanka.

The Venerable Thero conveyed this message during a media briefing held in Anuradhapura.

Unduvap Full Moon Poya holds special significance for the people of Sri Lanka, particularly in Anuradhapura. Observances on this day are centered around the Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi, commemorating Arahant Theri Sanghamitta and the planting of the Bodhi Tree.

“Considering the current situation in the country, it is my personal view, offered with kindness and compassion, that devotees coming from distant locations should wisely refrain from traveling for worship on this Poya Day, unlike in usual circumstances,” Ven. Pallegama Hemarathana Thero said.

Pallegama Hemarathana Thero further assured that all religious observances will be carried out without interruption and that merit will be dedicated to all those affected by the recent disaster, including the deceased.