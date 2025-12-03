Namal urges Govt to prioritize providing relief to people and restoring religious sites

Namal urges Govt to prioritize providing relief to people and restoring religious sites

December 3, 2025   11:42 am

The government has been urged to provide maximum relief to people affected by the recent floods and landslides and also to give priority to restoring all religious sites, including temples, churches, mosques and Hindu kovils, that were damaged.

According to the National Organizer of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa, he has received information that a number of temples in the Central, Uva, North Western, Sabaragamuwa, Western, Southern, Northern and Eastern provinces have been damaged. Additionally, many Catholic churches, Hindu kovils and mosques have also been damaged due to the floods, the MP stated.

He emphasized that a formal government survey should be conducted immediately and that necessary restoration work should commence without delay.

During this natural disaster, many people had taken shelter at temples, churches, mosques and kovils and these places of worship provided invaluable support to the affected communities.

Therefore, MP Rajapaksa stressed that the government should take immediate steps to restore the affected religious sites.

He further stated that he has instructed the regional organizers of the SLPP to extend their support for restoration activities. They have already been informed to coordinate with regional secretaries and assist in the restoration of all affected religious sites, MP Namal Rajapaksa added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Govt alone cannot tackle the crisis;President seeks support from private sector and other nations (English)

Govt alone cannot tackle the crisis;President seeks support from private sector and other nations (English)

Water level of Kelani River receding despite minor flooding in Colombo suburbs (English)

Water level of Kelani River receding despite minor flooding in Colombo suburbs (English)

India opens airspace for Pakistani aid flights heading towards flood-affected Sri Lanka (English)

India opens airspace for Pakistani aid flights heading towards flood-affected Sri Lanka (English)

'Manusath Derana' continues to deliver essential supplies to Sri Lankans in dire need (English)

'Manusath Derana' continues to deliver essential supplies to Sri Lankans in dire need (English)

Opposition critical of governments failure to act on early weather warnings issued by officials (English)

Opposition critical of governments failure to act on early weather warnings issued by officials (English)

Committee appointed to investigate Lunuwila helicopter accident (English)

Committee appointed to investigate Lunuwila helicopter accident (English)

Tri-Forces personnel continue to engage in rescue and relief operations across the country (English)

Tri-Forces personnel continue to engage in rescue and relief operations across the country (English)