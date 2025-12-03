Namal urges Govt to prioritize providing relief to people and restoring religious sites

The government has been urged to provide maximum relief to people affected by the recent floods and landslides and also to give priority to restoring all religious sites, including temples, churches, mosques and Hindu kovils, that were damaged.

According to the National Organizer of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa, he has received information that a number of temples in the Central, Uva, North Western, Sabaragamuwa, Western, Southern, Northern and Eastern provinces have been damaged. Additionally, many Catholic churches, Hindu kovils and mosques have also been damaged due to the floods, the MP stated.

He emphasized that a formal government survey should be conducted immediately and that necessary restoration work should commence without delay.

During this natural disaster, many people had taken shelter at temples, churches, mosques and kovils and these places of worship provided invaluable support to the affected communities.

Therefore, MP Rajapaksa stressed that the government should take immediate steps to restore the affected religious sites.

He further stated that he has instructed the regional organizers of the SLPP to extend their support for restoration activities. They have already been informed to coordinate with regional secretaries and assist in the restoration of all affected religious sites, MP Namal Rajapaksa added.