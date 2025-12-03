Act against those insulting ministers on social media under emergency regulations - Dy Minister Watagala

Act against those insulting ministers on social media under emergency regulations - Dy Minister Watagala

December 3, 2025   12:03 pm

Deputy Minister Sunil Watagala has instructed police to use emergency regulations and act against individuals who engage in defamatory campaigns on social media targeting the President and certain ministers of the government.

Deputy Minister Watagala issued these instructions during a meeting with police officers.

He stated, on social media, extremely malicious attacks are being carried out against the President and a few selected figures in the government.

The Deputy Minister noted, “Currently, individuals who are abroad are especially using social media for this. If this continues for another day or two, under Section 5 of the Public Security Act, the orders issued by the President and emergency regulations clearly cover this situation. Practically, no one is allowed to spread false information, distort facts, or conduct any propaganda that undermines this situation via online platforms or using AI technology. Anyone who does so could face imprisonment of more than 5 years. Additionally, for certain offenses, imprisonment of up to 10 years can be imposed.”

Further commenting on the matter, Deputy Minister Sunil Watagala stated:

“When you look at social media today, the attacks directed at the President are such that, as human beings, it is impossible to bear them. There is a group operating with distorted intentions and a warped mindset to destabilize society. As a government, we have set the highest and best standards for public security. Within such a context, these actions are aimed at manipulating public opinion. Therefore, we say the country has a law, and all citizens are bound to act according to it. Those who do not comply will face the strictest legal actions from us.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Govt alone cannot tackle the crisis;President seeks support from private sector and other nations (English)

Govt alone cannot tackle the crisis;President seeks support from private sector and other nations (English)

Water level of Kelani River receding despite minor flooding in Colombo suburbs (English)

Water level of Kelani River receding despite minor flooding in Colombo suburbs (English)

India opens airspace for Pakistani aid flights heading towards flood-affected Sri Lanka (English)

India opens airspace for Pakistani aid flights heading towards flood-affected Sri Lanka (English)

'Manusath Derana' continues to deliver essential supplies to Sri Lankans in dire need (English)

'Manusath Derana' continues to deliver essential supplies to Sri Lankans in dire need (English)

Opposition critical of governments failure to act on early weather warnings issued by officials (English)

Opposition critical of governments failure to act on early weather warnings issued by officials (English)

Committee appointed to investigate Lunuwila helicopter accident (English)

Committee appointed to investigate Lunuwila helicopter accident (English)

Tri-Forces personnel continue to engage in rescue and relief operations across the country (English)

Tri-Forces personnel continue to engage in rescue and relief operations across the country (English)