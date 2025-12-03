Act against those insulting ministers on social media under emergency regulations - Dy Minister Watagala

Deputy Minister Sunil Watagala has instructed police to use emergency regulations and act against individuals who engage in defamatory campaigns on social media targeting the President and certain ministers of the government.

Deputy Minister Watagala issued these instructions during a meeting with police officers.

He stated, on social media, extremely malicious attacks are being carried out against the President and a few selected figures in the government.

The Deputy Minister noted, “Currently, individuals who are abroad are especially using social media for this. If this continues for another day or two, under Section 5 of the Public Security Act, the orders issued by the President and emergency regulations clearly cover this situation. Practically, no one is allowed to spread false information, distort facts, or conduct any propaganda that undermines this situation via online platforms or using AI technology. Anyone who does so could face imprisonment of more than 5 years. Additionally, for certain offenses, imprisonment of up to 10 years can be imposed.”

Further commenting on the matter, Deputy Minister Sunil Watagala stated:

“When you look at social media today, the attacks directed at the President are such that, as human beings, it is impossible to bear them. There is a group operating with distorted intentions and a warped mindset to destabilize society. As a government, we have set the highest and best standards for public security. Within such a context, these actions are aimed at manipulating public opinion. Therefore, we say the country has a law, and all citizens are bound to act according to it. Those who do not comply will face the strictest legal actions from us.”