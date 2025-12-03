The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the people and Government of Sri Lanka during a telephone conversation with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake last evening (02).

During the call, the Prime Minister commended the swift response of the Sri Lankan authorities, military, and rescue teams in conducting relief operations under challenging conditions following the catastrophic floods and landslides that claimed hundreds of lives and displaced thousands across the island.

He also recalled Pakistan’s own vulnerability to climate change-induced calamities and reaffirmed that Pakistan stands in full solidarity with Sri Lanka during this difficult time.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he stated, “As a neighbor and brotherly country, Pakistan has always stood in full solidarity with Sri Lanka, especially in moments of grief.”

The Pakistan Prime Minister also informed the President that Pakistan is immediately dispatching urgently needed humanitarian assistance to help the people of Sri Lanka recover from the devastation caused by this natural disaster.

Additionally, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Pakistan stated in a post on X that Pakistan dispatched 200 tons of humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka via sea cargo to support relief efforts following the devastating Cyclone Ditwah.

Meanwhile, President Dissanayake thanked the Prime Minister for Pakistan’s expression of solidarity and for the provision of generous humanitarian assistance, noting that Pakistan was among the first countries to respond in the wake of the cyclone.

The two leaders also reaffirmed their shared commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation across all spheres, recalling their previous meetings and discussions.