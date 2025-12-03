Pakistan dispatches 200 tons of humanitarian aid to Sri Lankas disaster victims

Pakistan dispatches 200 tons of humanitarian aid to Sri Lankas disaster victims

December 3, 2025   12:22 pm

The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the people and Government of Sri Lanka during a telephone conversation with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake last evening (02).

During the call, the Prime Minister commended the swift response of the Sri Lankan authorities, military, and rescue teams in conducting relief operations under challenging conditions following the catastrophic floods and landslides that claimed hundreds of lives and displaced thousands across the island.

He also recalled Pakistan’s own vulnerability to climate change-induced calamities and reaffirmed that Pakistan stands in full solidarity with Sri Lanka during this difficult time.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he stated, “As a neighbor and brotherly country, Pakistan has always stood in full solidarity with Sri Lanka, especially in moments of grief.”

The Pakistan Prime Minister also informed the President that Pakistan is immediately dispatching urgently needed humanitarian assistance to help the people of Sri Lanka recover from the devastation caused by this natural disaster.

Additionally, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Pakistan stated in a post on X that Pakistan dispatched 200 tons of humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka via sea cargo to support relief efforts following the devastating Cyclone Ditwah.

Meanwhile, President Dissanayake thanked the Prime Minister for Pakistan’s expression of solidarity and for the provision of generous humanitarian assistance, noting that Pakistan was among the first countries to respond in the wake of the cyclone.

The two leaders also reaffirmed their shared commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation across all spheres, recalling their previous meetings and discussions.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Govt alone cannot tackle the crisis;President seeks support from private sector and other nations (English)

Govt alone cannot tackle the crisis;President seeks support from private sector and other nations (English)

Water level of Kelani River receding despite minor flooding in Colombo suburbs (English)

Water level of Kelani River receding despite minor flooding in Colombo suburbs (English)

India opens airspace for Pakistani aid flights heading towards flood-affected Sri Lanka (English)

India opens airspace for Pakistani aid flights heading towards flood-affected Sri Lanka (English)

'Manusath Derana' continues to deliver essential supplies to Sri Lankans in dire need (English)

'Manusath Derana' continues to deliver essential supplies to Sri Lankans in dire need (English)

Opposition critical of governments failure to act on early weather warnings issued by officials (English)

Opposition critical of governments failure to act on early weather warnings issued by officials (English)

Committee appointed to investigate Lunuwila helicopter accident (English)

Committee appointed to investigate Lunuwila helicopter accident (English)

Tri-Forces personnel continue to engage in rescue and relief operations across the country (English)

Tri-Forces personnel continue to engage in rescue and relief operations across the country (English)