Kaduwela and Athurugiriya interchanges and 150 roads reopened

The Road Development Authority (RDA) has announced that 159 roads, which were obstructed due to the recent disaster caused by heavy rainfall in Sri Lanka, have been reopened.

Additionally, Police confirmed that the entry and exit gates at the Kaduwela Interchange and the Athurugiriya Interchange on the Southern Expressway, previously closed due to flooding, have also been reopened as of today.

Among the major routes reopened are:

• A-004: Colombo – Ratnapura – Wellawaya – Batticaloa Road

• A-026: Kandy – Mahiyanganaya – Padiyathalawa Road

• AA-006: Ambepussa – Kurunegala – Trincomalee Road

• AA-010: Katugastota – Kurunegala – Puttalam Road

• AA-003: Peliyagoda – Puttalam Road

The RDA further stated that its engineering teams and field staff continue to work to expedite maintenance and repair work, ensure road safety and facilitate the daily activities of the public in the aftermath of the disaster caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

The RDA added that the remaining roads currently closed will be reopened promptly.

150 roads reopened by Adaderana Online