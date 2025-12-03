British Member of Parliament and Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Sri Lanka, Andrew Snowden, stated that he met with the Sri Lankan High Commissioner, Nimal Senadheera, to discuss relief and rescue operations following Cyclone ‘Ditwah’.

“As Chair of the APPG on Sri Lanka, I offered our cross-party support, and extended thoughts and prayers to all those impacted,” he said, in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

During the meeting, discussions also focused on the £675,000 the UK Government is committing to emergency relief, as well as the long-term requirements for rebuilding and repairing affected areas.

Additionally, in his role as Chair of the APPG on Sri Lanka, MP Snowden issued a statement on the devastating impact of Cyclone Ditwah.

“My thoughts are with all those impacted,” he noted.

He further said that, “On behalf of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Sri Lanka, I want to send my heartfelt condolences to everyone who has lost their lives and livelihoods in Sri Lanka and the wider region.”

He described the impact of Cyclone Ditwah as deeply distressing, noting that it has caused widespread damage to homes, infrastructure, and hospitals.

“The APPG will work with the Sri Lankan High Commission and UK Government to ensure all assistance that can be offered, is done so as quickly as possible,” he added.