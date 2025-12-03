Disruptions reported in gas distribution to Colombo, Kandy, Badulla and Kegalle

Litro Gas Lanka has confirmed that the distribution of LP gas is taking place to all parts of the island.

Accordingly, the amount of gas cylinders supplied daily, which was 75,000 on an ordinary day, has been increased to 91,000, and steps have been taken to overcome the shortages that existed in previous days, the Commissioner-General of Essential Services, B.K. Prabath Chandrakeerthi noted.

However, due to delivery route blockages in 48 local areas across the Badulla, Kandy, Colombo and Kegalle districts, the distribution of gas has been disrupted, the Commissioner-General of Essential Services stated.

He said Litro Gas Lanka is prepared to promptly distribute gas cylinders as soon as the access blockages are restored.