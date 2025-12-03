Disruptions reported in gas distribution to Colombo, Kandy, Badulla and Kegalle

Disruptions reported in gas distribution to Colombo, Kandy, Badulla and Kegalle

December 3, 2025   01:34 pm

Litro Gas Lanka has confirmed that the distribution of LP gas is taking place to all parts of the island.

Accordingly, the amount of gas cylinders supplied daily, which was 75,000 on an ordinary day, has been increased to 91,000, and steps have been taken to overcome the shortages that existed in previous days, the Commissioner-General of Essential Services, B.K. Prabath Chandrakeerthi noted.

However, due to delivery route blockages in 48 local areas across the Badulla, Kandy, Colombo and Kegalle districts, the distribution of gas has been disrupted, the Commissioner-General of Essential Services stated. 

He said Litro Gas Lanka is prepared to promptly distribute gas cylinders as soon as the access blockages are restored.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Govt alone cannot tackle the crisis;President seeks support from private sector and other nations (English)

Govt alone cannot tackle the crisis;President seeks support from private sector and other nations (English)

Water level of Kelani River receding despite minor flooding in Colombo suburbs (English)

Water level of Kelani River receding despite minor flooding in Colombo suburbs (English)

India opens airspace for Pakistani aid flights heading towards flood-affected Sri Lanka (English)

India opens airspace for Pakistani aid flights heading towards flood-affected Sri Lanka (English)

'Manusath Derana' continues to deliver essential supplies to Sri Lankans in dire need (English)

'Manusath Derana' continues to deliver essential supplies to Sri Lankans in dire need (English)

Opposition critical of governments failure to act on early weather warnings issued by officials (English)

Opposition critical of governments failure to act on early weather warnings issued by officials (English)

Committee appointed to investigate Lunuwila helicopter accident (English)

Committee appointed to investigate Lunuwila helicopter accident (English)

Tri-Forces personnel continue to engage in rescue and relief operations across the country (English)

Tri-Forces personnel continue to engage in rescue and relief operations across the country (English)