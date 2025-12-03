Nearly 1,500 SLTB bus journeys cancelled due to disaster situation in the country

Nearly 1,500 bus journeys operated by the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) have been cancelled due to roadblocks caused by the disaster situation resulting from cyclone Ditwah.

Meanwhile, the company responsible for seat reservations for SLTB buses stated that around 15,000 passengers had previously reserved seats on these cancelled buses.

The company handling the seat reservation service confirmed that passengers who booked seats would be able to reschedule their reservations for any other preferred date.

Passengers can contact via 1315 hotline or 070 3110 506 to obtain an alternative date. No additional charges would be applied for rescheduling, the SLTB noted.

At present, bus services to destinations such as Nuwara Eliya, Nawalapitiya, Route 87 to Jaffna, Walapane, Muttur and Bible remain suspended. However, services to other destinations have resumed, and seat reservations for those routes are available again, he added.