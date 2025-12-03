Changes need to be made to the budget to respond to current challenges  PM Harini

December 3, 2025   02:25 pm

Certain adjustments have to be made to the budget in order to respond to the present challenges, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya.

Attending the Sri Lanka Economic and Investment Summit 2025 in Colombo, Prime Minister Amarasuriya said the country needs to act strategically in the face of the current situation.

The Prime Minister stressed that the recovery from the recent devastation depends on keeping the economy stable and resilient and therefore implementing the right policies and ensuring proper allocation of funds remain essential.

Without creating the right environment and conditions for investment, Sri Lanka will not be able to rebuild or reach the long-term goals, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya added further.

