Deadline extended for interest-free student loan applications

The application period for the 10th phase of the interest-free student loan scheme has been extended until December 15, according to the Ministry of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education.

Previously, the application period was only from November 01, 2025 to November 30, 2025.

However, the Ministry has stated that the deadline has been extended due to the prevailing disaster situation in Sri Lanka.

It is further stated that this decision was made after considering requests from students who appeared for the G.C.E. Advanced Level examination in 2022, 2023, or 2024 as their first or second attempt, as well as those who appeared for the A/L examination again in 2025.

Applications for this loan scheme can be submitted online by visiting the website www.studentloans.mohe.gov.lk.