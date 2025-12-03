First disaster relief aircraft from Bangladesh arrives in Sri Lanka

First disaster relief aircraft from Bangladesh arrives in Sri Lanka

December 3, 2025   04:05 pm

The first consignment of disaster relief aid from Bangladesh arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake this afternoon (03).

The C-130 transport aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force carried 9,227 kilograms of essential supplies, including medicines, dry food items, mosquito nets, and search and rescue equipment intended for communities affected by the recent adverse weather conditions in Sri Lanka.

The aircraft departed from Dhaka earlier today and landed at BIA in Katunayake at around 1:00 p.m, said Ada Derana reporter.

Present at the airport to receive the consignment were the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Sri Lanka, Andalib Elias, officials from the High Commission, and representatives from the Sri Lankan Ministry of Defence and the Tri-Forces.

