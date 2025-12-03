Two more UAE relief aircraft arrive in Sri Lanka

Two more UAE relief aircraft arrive in Sri Lanka

December 3, 2025   04:35 pm

Two more aircraft carrying humanitarian assistance from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake this afternoon (3).

The C-17 aircraft, two of the largest military transport aircraft operated by the UAE Air Force, had arrived at the BIA from Abu Dhabi.

The consignment includes vehicles intended for disaster relief operations and food rations to be distributed to communities affected by the recent cyclone.

Officials from the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Defense, the Disaster Management Center (DMC), and tri-forces personnel were present at the airport to receive the aid.

On Tuesday (02) morning, a C‑17 aircraft of the United Arab Emirates Air Force had arrived in Sri Lanka carrying humanitarian assistance for communities affected by Cyclone Ditwa.

The relief consignment, brought by a 76-member Emirati Humanitarian Relief Team, included essential supplies such as food, safety kits and tents. The donation was officially handed over to Sri Lankan authorities for distribution to the affected communities.

The UAE has also assured continued support to assist Sri Lanka in the ongoing relief and recovery efforts, ensuring the strong friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

