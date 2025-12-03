CID probing 57 misleading rumors circulated during state of emergency  Police

The Police Media Spokesman, ASP F.U. Wootler, declared that stern legal action will be taken against individuals circulating false or misleading information during the state of emergency currently in effect across Sri Lanka.

In a statement, the police spokesman said that the President has imposed a state of emergency to ensure the safety and welfare of all citizens, and that the government is committed to maintaining essential services and public security during this period.

He revealed that a special unit established by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has identified 57 instances of misleading rumors, false statements, and malicious content aimed at disrupting public confidence and undermining ongoing emergency operations.

“It has now been observed by a special desk established by the Criminal Investigation Department around 57 misleading rumors, false and malicious statements against the ongoing operations and commitments by this government,” he said.

ASP Wootler emphasized that such actions constitute a serious offence under Section 20 of the Gazette Extraordinary, which prohibits the communication, publication, or dissemination of any false statement likely to cause public alarm or disorder.

Quoting the Gazette, he reiterated: “No person shall, by word of mouth or by any written, electronic, digital, or other means whatsoever, including through any media, information technology, automated system, or artificial intelligence system, communicate, publish, disseminate, or generate any rumor or false statement which is likely to cause public alarm or public disorder.”

He stressed that the CID will initiate firm legal proceedings against those responsible for spreading harmful misinformation.

“CID will now take stern legal action against these individuals,” ASP Wootler warned.

The Police Spokesman urged the public to remain vigilant, cautious, and responsible when sharing information during this critical period, underscoring the importance of national unity and cooperation.