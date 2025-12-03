Dhamma School exams for Grades 6-10 postponed

The annual Dhamma School examinations for Grades 6 to 10 conducted by the Department of Buddhist Affairs has been postponed until further notice.

As per the instructions issued by the All Ceylon Sasanarakshaka Mandalaya, the examination was initially scheduled to be held on December 14.

In a statement, the Department of Buddhist Affairs stated that the examination had to be postponed due to the adverse weather conditions prevailing in Sri Lanka.

Under the leadership of Registrar Theros from 329 regional Sasanarakshaka Mandala across the country, arrangements were made to conduct the Grades 6-10 examinations for 690,563 Dhamma school students at 3,389 examination centers islandwide.

The department further stated that the new date for the examination will be announced in due course.