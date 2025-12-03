The individual suspected to be the gunman who recently shot and killed the chairman of the Modara Devalaya Committee in Ambalangoda has been arrested by the Galle District Crime Investigation Division.

During the suspect’s interrogation, it was revealed that he had received the contract to carry out the murder from the notorious organised criminal known as ‘Loku Patty’, who is currently detained at the Boossa High-Security Prison.

The suspect has revealed to the police that he was involved in drug trafficking activities, through which he came to know the underworld figure ‘Loku Patty’.

He further stated that on the day of the murder, he was picked up by a vehicle driven by an individual known as ‘Mahadura Isuru’ at Dharga Town in Aluthgama, who had also been arrested by the police.

The suspect also revealed to the police that he was paid a sum of Rs. 190,000 to carry out the murder.

According to the police, the suspect had used the money received to purchase Crystal Methamphetamine (‘Ice’) and other drugs.

At the time of his arrest, the suspect, identified as a resident of Aluthgama, was found in possession of 10 grams of ‘Ice’.

The 28-year-old suspect was produced before the Aluthgama Magistrate’s Court after which the police was granted permission to detain the arrestee for seven (07) days for further questioning.

Further investigations are being carried out by Galle District Crime Investigation Division, under the direct supervision of the Senior DIG for the Southern Province, Kithsiri Jayalath.