UNDP Regional Director calls for stronger regional cooperation after Sri Lanka floods

UNDP Regional Director calls for stronger regional cooperation after Sri Lanka floods

December 3, 2025   07:49 pm

UN Assistant Secretary-General and Director of the Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Kanni Wignaraja says Sri Lanka, like many other countries, needs to strengthen its infrastructure and preparedness to cope with increasingly severe disasters.

Speaking to NHK from Sri Lanka, she said the flooding in the island nation is on a scale she has never seen before.

Wignaraja calls the destruction devastating, with heavy loss of life and widespread damage to infrastructure. She says insufficient preparedness contributed to the severity of the disaster.

She said flood management systems and infrastructure “should be done with materials and with design and technology that can withstand much harsher climate action.”

Sri Lanka, like many other countries, needs to strengthen its infrastructure and preparedness to cope with increasingly severe disasters. But she pointed out that official development assistance has been shrinking in recent years, as some donor governments have cut foreign aid.

Wignaraja stressed that stronger regional cooperation is essential to reducing inequalities and strengthening public goods locally and globally.

--With Inputs from NHK

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Govt alone cannot tackle the crisis;President seeks support from private sector and other nations (English)

Govt alone cannot tackle the crisis;President seeks support from private sector and other nations (English)

Water level of Kelani River receding despite minor flooding in Colombo suburbs (English)

Water level of Kelani River receding despite minor flooding in Colombo suburbs (English)

India opens airspace for Pakistani aid flights heading towards flood-affected Sri Lanka (English)

India opens airspace for Pakistani aid flights heading towards flood-affected Sri Lanka (English)

'Manusath Derana' continues to deliver essential supplies to Sri Lankans in dire need (English)

'Manusath Derana' continues to deliver essential supplies to Sri Lankans in dire need (English)

Opposition critical of governments failure to act on early weather warnings issued by officials (English)

Opposition critical of governments failure to act on early weather warnings issued by officials (English)

Committee appointed to investigate Lunuwila helicopter accident (English)

Committee appointed to investigate Lunuwila helicopter accident (English)