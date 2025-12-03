40-year-old injured in shooting in Boralugoda

An individual has sustained injuries in a shooting incident in the Boralugoda area within the Kosgama Police Division this evening (03), police said.

According to the Police Media Division, the incident occurred today (03) while the victim was travelling in a three-wheeler.

The injured person, identified as a 40-year-old man residing in the Hanwella area, has been admitted to the Avissawella Hospital.

Investigations have revealed that the assailants arrived on a motorcycle, the police added.

However, no information has yet been uncovered regarding the firearm used in the attack.

Four police teams including Kosgama Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.