40-year-old injured in shooting in Boralugoda

40-year-old injured in shooting in Boralugoda

December 3, 2025   08:01 pm

An individual has sustained injuries in a shooting incident in the Boralugoda area within the Kosgama Police Division this evening (03), police said.

According to the Police Media Division, the incident occurred today (03) while the victim was travelling in a three-wheeler.

The injured person, identified as a 40-year-old man residing in the Hanwella area, has been admitted to the Avissawella Hospital.

Investigations have revealed that the assailants arrived on a motorcycle, the police added.

However, no information has yet been uncovered regarding the firearm used in the attack.

Four police teams including Kosgama Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Govt alone cannot tackle the crisis;President seeks support from private sector and other nations (English)

Govt alone cannot tackle the crisis;President seeks support from private sector and other nations (English)

Water level of Kelani River receding despite minor flooding in Colombo suburbs (English)

Water level of Kelani River receding despite minor flooding in Colombo suburbs (English)

India opens airspace for Pakistani aid flights heading towards flood-affected Sri Lanka (English)

India opens airspace for Pakistani aid flights heading towards flood-affected Sri Lanka (English)

'Manusath Derana' continues to deliver essential supplies to Sri Lankans in dire need (English)

'Manusath Derana' continues to deliver essential supplies to Sri Lankans in dire need (English)

Opposition critical of governments failure to act on early weather warnings issued by officials (English)

Opposition critical of governments failure to act on early weather warnings issued by officials (English)

Committee appointed to investigate Lunuwila helicopter accident (English)

Committee appointed to investigate Lunuwila helicopter accident (English)