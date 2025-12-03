Govt launches mechanism to obtain data on industries affected by Cyclone Ditwa

The Ministry of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development has launched a mechanism to collect data on industries affected by Cyclone Ditwa with the objective of supporting their restoration.

According to the Ministry’s statement issued today (03), a phone number ‘071 2666 660’ has been introduced to inform about affected industries.

The Ministry is requesting affected industrialists to provide information to this data system as quickly as possible, and the collection of necessary information for this data system is scheduled to be completed by 2 PM on December 16th, 2025.

Information can be entered through www.industry.gov.lk or https://aid.floodsupport.org/business-impact.

The statement further notes that necessary assistance can be obtained from an officer of the Ministry of Industries and Entrepreneurship Development stationed at respective Divisional Secretariat office, as well as at the District Secretariat level, the statement said.

Upon completion of the data collection process, the Ministry intends to provide relevant support and coordination for the revival of affected industries.

The Ministry also requests all industrialists to work collaboratively to strengthen the national economy and restore the industrial sector.

